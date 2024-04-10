Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CM felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani to become Senate Chairman

APP
April 10, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Yousuf Raza Gilani on his unopposed election as Sen­ate chairman. He also con­gratulated President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari, all Peo­ple’s Party leaders, Jiyalas and the people. Murad said, ‘I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani on being elected Sen­ate Chairman unopposed. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan People’s Party had always protected democracy. He said, ‘We always want rule of law and constitution.’

APP

