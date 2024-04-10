Court defers hearing of Imran, Bushra’s pleas till 15th

ISLAMABAD - Session Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand on Tuesday deferred the hearing of appeals of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra seeking suspension of their convictions in the unlawful marriage case on April 15 if Kha­war Maneka’s laywer Raja Rizwan Abbasi doesn’t appear in the court.

The couple was convicted for 7 years and Rs0.5 million fine each for unlawful marriage applica­tion filed by former husband of Bushra, Khawar Maneka. The sentence was announced on Febru­ary 3, 2024.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi’s associate informed the court earlier in the hearing that he won’t be able to appear in the court on Tuesday because of his illness. Salman Akram Raja, the attorney of Imran Khan, however, showed displeasure over the ab­sence of Rizwan Abbasi.

Salman Akram Raja told the court that he was in the court vicinity on last hearing on April 6 but left the premises without informing the court. He further argued that Rizwan Abbasi has tricked the court twice, he didn’t even send his medical report for the absence.

Usman Gill, the lawyer of Bushra, asked for con­ditional suspension of conviction for one week which was denied by the court judge.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas during his argu­ments told the court that this case lacks territo­rial jurisdiction. The marriage was solemnized in Lahore and the trial was initiated in Islamabad. He further argued that a same application was filed by a citizen Muhammad Hanif and he was the prosecutor in that case as well. The court re­jected the application on the grounds of territori­al jurisdiction.

Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gill requested the court to announce its verdict on Tuesday but Judge Shahrukh Arjumand remarked that we have to balance the proceedings and will give a short­er adjournment date till April 15. If Rizwan Abba­si doesn’t appear in the court that day, it will an­nounce the verdict in his absence.