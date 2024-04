ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was appointed as leader of the House in the Senate on Tuesday, according to a noti­fication issued by the Senate Secretariat. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appointed Dar to the post. “Dar will act as leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to rep­resent Government and to regulate Government busi­ness in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024,” said the notification.