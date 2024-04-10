Wednesday, April 10, 2024
DC chairs meeting to review Eid preparations

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner Ab­bottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meet­ing to address preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, in ac­cordance with directives from the Provincial Government. 

During the meeting special emphasis was placed on issuing directives to officials concerning the antic­ipated influx of tourists, the provision of amenities, and the enforcement of security protocols.

The DC also issued key directives to facilitate masses and tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr including a ban on aerial firing throughout Eid celebrations, strict enforcement of Section 144 to curb motor­bike one-wheeling and over speeding, restrictions on swimming in Sajjikot Lake and other fast-flowing wa­ter bodies

He also issued orders to make mandatory use of life jackets for boating activities at tourist destina­tions and prohibit pressure horns and the operation of cable cars, chairlifts, and doli lifts without valid fit­ness certificates.

