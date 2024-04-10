DC chairs meeting to review Eid preparations

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to address preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, in accordance with directives from the Provincial Government.
During the meeting special emphasis was placed on issuing directives to officials concerning the anticipated influx of tourists, the provision of amenities, and the enforcement of security protocols.
The DC also issued key directives to facilitate masses and tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr including a ban on aerial firing throughout Eid celebrations, strict enforcement of Section 144 to curb motorbike one-wheeling and over speeding, restrictions on swimming in Sajjikot Lake and other fast-flowing water bodies
He also issued orders to make mandatory use of life jackets for boating activities at tourist destinations and prohibit pressure horns and the operation of cable cars, chairlifts, and doli lifts without valid fitness certificates.