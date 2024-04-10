DC for ensuring availability of rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service on Eid-ul-fitr

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced that in order to avert any un­toward incident on the occa­sion of Eid-ul-fitr, Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service will be available in different areas of the district. According to a handout issued by district In­formation office, rescue 1122 ambulance services would be available at Rangers pump azi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Mehran Highway Buccheri Chaudgi, Daur Bypass, Meh­ran Highway Bandhi Rehman Abad, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Sakrand Bypass and Daulat­pur Bypass from 9th April to 14th April for which officers of Health department had been appointed focal person.