Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC for ensuring availability of rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service on Eid-ul-fitr

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced that in order to avert any un­toward incident on the occa­sion of Eid-ul-fitr, Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service will be available in different areas of the district. According to a handout issued by district In­formation office, rescue 1122 ambulance services would be available at Rangers pump azi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Mehran Highway Buccheri Chaudgi, Daur Bypass, Meh­ran Highway Bandhi Rehman Abad, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Sakrand Bypass and Daulat­pur Bypass from 9th April to 14th April for which officers of Health department had been appointed focal person.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024