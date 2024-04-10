Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

Agencies
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG   -   A high-level meeting on Tuesday, convened to oversee prepa­rations for Eidul Fitr, was chaired by Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muham­mad Rashid Hidayat. The meeting discussed security measures, sanitation, and other pertinent arrange­ments for the upcoming occasion. Deputy Commis­sioner Umair underscored the need for a robust secu­rity strategy encompassing public places and mosques, extending the coverage to rural areas as well. Fur­thermore, he reiterated the importance of government departments ensuring the provision of essential servic­es, directing the public to re­port any lapses in duty. The comprehensive review re­flects the authorities’ dedi­cation to ensuring a safe and joyous celebration for all.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024