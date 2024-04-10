DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

JHANG - A high-level meeting on Tuesday, convened to oversee prepa­rations for Eidul Fitr, was chaired by Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muham­mad Rashid Hidayat. The meeting discussed security measures, sanitation, and other pertinent arrange­ments for the upcoming occasion. Deputy Commis­sioner Umair underscored the need for a robust secu­rity strategy encompassing public places and mosques, extending the coverage to rural areas as well. Fur­thermore, he reiterated the importance of government departments ensuring the provision of essential servic­es, directing the public to re­port any lapses in duty. The comprehensive review re­flects the authorities’ dedi­cation to ensuring a safe and joyous celebration for all.