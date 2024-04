SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja Muhammad Bux Dhare­jo on Tuesday visited the bus terminal, main Shikar­pur road to ensure that no passengers, going to their hometown to celebrate Eid, was overcharged by the bus and van services. In a sur­prise visit, he promised that monitoring of all passenger buses and vehicle stands would continue during Eid holidays, with an ongoing crackdown on bus owners, who overcharge passengers.