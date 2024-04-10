DIG Islamabad suspends SHO over rising street crimes 

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Inspector Gener­al of Police (DIG) Operations Is­lamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, has taken action against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Golra for failing to control a surge in street crime in the area.

This decision follows the alleged kidnapping of a Swiss national woman and five of her assistants by a gang of robbers while they were hiking in the Taxila area two days ago. The DIG’s move came af­ter a surprise visit to the Golra po­lice station, during which he found the station’s performance lacking and subsequently suspended the officer in charge.

The DIG emphasized that the safety of tourists, regardless of whether they are within the lim­its of Islamabad or Taxila, falls un­der the responsibility of the Islam­abad Capital Police. He warned of departmental action against police officers who fail to prevent crime, underscoring the importance of prioritizing citizen safety. During his visit, the DIG inspected various areas of the police station, includ­ing records, front desk, lockup, and residential barracks, stressing that inappropriate behaviour towards citizens will not be tolerated.

Furthermore, the DIG directed police officials to utilize all avail­able resources to facilitate citizens and take immediate and effective steps to prevent serious crimes, apprehend suspects, and recover stolen goods. He assured that no effort would be spared in provid­ing relief to citizens, reaffirming the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to prioritize the pro­tection of life and property.