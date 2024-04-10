DIG operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy In­spector General of Po­lice (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday sus­pended officer incharge during his surprise visit to Golra police station. A public relations offi­cer said that during the visit, CPO/DIG Opera­tions suspended the of­ficer incharge of police station Golra for poor performance. He sought explanation from the DPO Saddar Zone and SDPO and said whether the hiking trail is within the limits of Islamabad or Taxila, the safety of tourists is the responsi­bility of the Islamabad Capital Police. He said that departmental ac­tion would be taken against the Incharge Po­lice Station who failed to prevent the crime in the area. Moreover, he checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks. He said that inappropriate behavior towards citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the po­lice officials to utilize all available resources to facilitate the citizens