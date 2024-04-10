DPO Attock assures fool-proof Eid security

ATTOCK - District Po­lice Officer Attock, Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, empha­sized the police’s responsi­bility to safeguard lives and property in the district. Reg­ular security measures are in place, with special ar­rangements for significant events. A comprehensive se­curity plan has been devised for Eid-ul-Fitr, encompass­ing 350 mosques, 14 open spaces, and 27 Imambargahs across the district. The de­ployment includes 600 po­lice officers and youth, along­side 13 elite sections and 707 volunteers. Notably, a zero-tolerance stance against aerial firing and disorder­ly conduct has been adopt­ed for Eid-ul-Fitr, with strin­gent action planned against violators. Additional person­nel will be stationed at police headquarters to address any unforeseen circumstances. DPO Attock underscored the importance of courteous pub­lic interactions during Eid cel­ebrations, emphasizing strict adherence to duty without tolerance for negligence.