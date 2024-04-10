DPO Attock assures fool-proof Eid security

ATTOCK - District Police Officer Attock, Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, emphasized the police’s responsibility to safeguard lives and property in the district. Regular security measures are in place, with special arrangements for significant events. A comprehensive security plan has been devised for Eid-ul-Fitr, encompassing 350 mosques, 14 open spaces, and 27 Imambargahs across the district. The deployment includes 600 police officers and youth, alongside 13 elite sections and 707 volunteers. Notably, a zero-tolerance stance against aerial firing and disorderly conduct has been adopted for Eid-ul-Fitr, with stringent action planned against violators. Additional personnel will be stationed at police headquarters to address any unforeseen circumstances. DPO Attock underscored the importance of courteous public interactions during Eid celebrations, emphasizing strict adherence to duty without tolerance for negligence.