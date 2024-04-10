Wednesday, April 10, 2024
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid

April 10, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   District Po­lice Officer (DPO), Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday undertook a visit to the traffic headquarters and reviewed arrange­ments made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peace especially on the Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO was warmly received by the traffic staff upon his arrival where he examined the infrastructure of the Traffic Headquarters building and re­viewed the security arrangements.

The traffic Moharar briefed on the various security arrangements in place to safeguard the premises and its per­sonnel. 

On the occasion, the DPO underlined the need for taking solid measures to ad­dress public grievances related to traffic issues promptly and effectively. He ap­preciated the traffic staff and officers for their dedication and professionalism while regulating traffic in the city.

KP Governor greets Qari Abu Bakar for winning Int’l Qirat contest

