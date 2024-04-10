E-cards outshine traditional Eid cards business in KP

PESHAWAR - The ancient tradition to send Eid cards to relatives and dear ones on joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr had been significantly declined in Peshawar where majority of people were sending SMS and E Cards for greetings. Due to a boom in IT sector in Pakistan, most of people were now send­ing greeting electronic cards to their loved ones to convey their best wishes and greetings on Eid.

With the introduction of an inexpensive communication means and excessive use of so­cial media such as SMS, E Cards, WhatsApp and Facebook mes­sages, the business of traditional Eid cards has affected in the lucrative market of Peshawar where people were preferring to greet their loved one by sending a simple SMS or WhatsApp mes­sage on Eid day and Chand Raat.

Eid card sellers in the past had arranged many stalls at different areas of Peshawar including Hast­nagri, Karimpura, Goara Bazar, Liaquat Bazaar and Qissa Khawani Bazaar to attract customers. How­ever, with the introduction of IT technology, people prefer shortcut method of sending their wishes and greetings through E-cards, SMS and Whatsapp messages in­stead of sending traditional Eid cards through post offices and courier services as they consider it expensive, outdated and time consuming exercise. Umar Khan, a Govern­ment employee who was busy in shopping in Liauqat Bazaar told APP that he did not have much time to go to shop and buy old fashioned Eid cards and then send it to friends and rela­tives through couriers services. “For the last five years, I select a nice SMS from any website and send it to my friends and relatives to congratulate them on Eid day,” he maintained. “The prayers for someone was most im­portant than sending Eid cards,” he said, adding that money spend on Eid cards can be donated to poor people and orphan people.