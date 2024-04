SWAT - Like other cities of Pakistan, the Eid shopping craze on Tuesday reached to climax in the Swat and Malakand districts. Great rush was witnessed in garments, shoes and sweets outlets at Mingora, Saidu Sharif and Batkhela.

People of all walks of life including youth visited shopping centres in droves and se­lected appropriate items for themselves and loved ones. Swati Chappal’s demand also in­creased manifold as an Eid special offer.