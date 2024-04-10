EU eyes offshoring asylum-seekers, but avoids UK-style Rwanda plan

BRUSSELS - The European Union is open to the idea of send­ing asylum-seekers to outside countries, even if it is not willing to go quite as far as follow­ing Britain and its plans to fly irregular migrants to Rwanda. The concept of using third countries to host asylum-seekers who have reached Eu­rope is seen in a deal Italy has recently struck with non-EU nation Al­bania. It is also foreshad­owed in reform of EU mi­gration and asylum laws that the European Par­liament puts to a vote on Wednesday, and which contains a provision for sending asylum-seekers to a “safe” third coun­try. However, the EU law would require a “link” to be shown between the asylum-seeker and the country they are sent to. Britain’s plan, in con­trast, involves having Rwanda become the per­manent host nation of all asylum-seekers who had “irregularly” reached UK soil, regardless of whether they had any connection with the cen­tral African nation. That idea has already run afoul of the European Court of Human Rights. Such a move would not be possible in the Euro­pean Union because it is “neither in accordance with the current legisla­tive framework nor in accordance with the re­forms that will be put to vote,” said Alberto?Horst Neidhardt, a migration analyst at the European Policy Centre think tank.