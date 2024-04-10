Five women cricketers make comeback to Pak white-ball squads for Windies series

LAHORE - Five women cricketers have been recalled to the white-ball squads as the National Women’s Selection Commit­tee, led by Saleem Jaffar, an­nounced 16-member ODI and T20I squads against West In­dies women’s team. The three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 - will be played between 18 and 23 April, while the five T20Is will take place from 26 April to 3 May. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. For the ODI series, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is), who last featured for Pakistan women’s team in the ODI series against South Africa in Karachi in Septem­ber 2023, has been recalled.

For T20Is, four players – Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (3 ODIs, 4 T20Is) and Tuba Hassan (selected in both squads) (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) – have been recalled. Ayesha last featured for Pakistan in the T20I for­mat against South Africa in 2021, Gull Feroza’s last out­ing for the Pakistan women’s team in the T20I format was against Sri Lanka in 2022, while Rameen’s last T20I match was against South Af­rica in 2019. Tuba, who made her ODI debut against Austra­lia in 2023, last appeared in the T20I format against Eng­land in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

Ayesha, Gull Feroza and Ra­meen, who are part of T20I squad, will participate in the National Women’s One-Day Tournament commencing in Faisalabad from 17 April. Before the T20I series, the three players will rejoin the national team squad. At the conclusion of the ODI series, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhtar will move to Faisalabad to take part in the domestic one-day tournament.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fati­ma, who was part of the 20–player camp in Karachi, has been rested so that she can fully recover from the minor injuries she sustained in a freakish car accident last week. Bismah Maroof, who was also involved in the same accident, will undergo a fitness test next week before a decision on her selection is made. Saleem Jaffar, Chief Selector, said: “The selection committee, in consultation with captain Nida Dar and interim head coach, has final­ised 16-member squads for the ODI and T20I series. Five players in the squads return due to their performances in the domestic tournament and good skills they demonstrated in the camp.

“The series against the West Indies is important for us as the ODIs are part of ICC Wom­en’s Championship 2022-25. We are aiming to secure maxi­mum points in the series, tak­ing advantage of our home conditions, to enhance our chances for direct qualifica­tion for next year’s ICC Wom­en’s ODI World Cup.