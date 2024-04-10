Germany’s Shame

The ICJ has become a courtroom charged with the weight of his­tory, as Nicaragua has boldly confronted Germany for its bla­tant complicity in the genocide against Palestinians. The evi­dence brought forward in regard to Germany’s provision of weapons and support to Israel has already made the breaches of international humanitarian law very clear. Now it is merely a matter of the court being able to deliberate on the measures moving forward.

It is truly a shame that Germany will now be joining the US and the UK as one of the top countries in the world that are aiding and abet­ting this ongoing genocide, as this alliance undoubtedly leaves a stain on their histories forever. Americans and the British have nev­er been known for striving for peace in other parts of the world, but considering Germany’s history with genocide, one would assume the nation would have learned more from its history.

Only a few days ago, the German Foreign Office expressed its re­morse for the international community’s inaction during the Rwan­dan genocide, which claimed almost a million lives in just 100 days. It is almost comical to see a nation so blind to such glaring hypoc­risy when this is juxtaposed with Germany’s current stance on the genocide the world is witnessing today. Inaction is one thing, but the Germans have made their position crystal clear. Germans today hang their heads in shame whenever the topic of the holocaust is brought forward, but the role they have played in this genocide will forever leave their name synonymous with genocidal acts. Until Germany ad­dresses its role in these atrocities, it will continue to perpetuate a leg­acy of involvement in some of the most tragic massacres in history.

As the ICJ deliberates on Nicaragua’s case, it is imperative for world nations to heed the lessons of history. The supply of arms from nations to Israel has increased tenfold since October 7, and the ICJ must impose decisive measures to halt this supply.

The legacy of this moment will resonate beyond legal proceedings. If the world’s most powerful courts of justice fail to do the most cru­cial part of its job which is to protect the lives of the innocent, then it will prove that we have learned nothing from our past. A ceasefire today would still be too late, but the world is watching, and waiting.