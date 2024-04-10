Growing fiscal deficit compromises Pakistan’s economic stability: Experts

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing rise in Pakistan’s fiscal expenditure has not only exacerbated budget deficit but also affected socio-economic indicators. Senior Chief Econo­mist at the Ministry of Plan­ning, Development, and Special Initiatives Muhammad Abid Razzaq emphasized that de­spite the anticipated decrease in inflation, attributed to fac­tors such as diminished infla­tionary pressures and global price declines, concerns remain about the growing fiscal deficit and its potential impact on Pak­istan’s economic stability.

Total expenditures during the first seven months of the current fiscal year surged by 49% to Rs7.532 trillion, with the current spending rising by 45%, primarily driven by a substantial increase in mark-up payments. However, efforts to control the non-mark-up expenditures yielded positive results, leading to a significant increase in the primary sur­plus. During the initial seven months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit expanded to 2.6% of its GDP, representing an increase from the previous year’s 2.3%.

“This surge comes amidst a 60% increase in interest pay­ments, posing significant risks to debt sustainability and ex­erting pressure on the pub­lic finances,” he pointed out while talking to WealthPK. On the revenue side, the net fed­eral revenues saw a remark­able growth of 57%, fuelled by a notable uptick in non-tax collection, which increased by 105%. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reported a 30% increase in net provision­al tax collection, attributed to improved tax compliance and economic activity.

Despite these positive rev­enue trends, the widening fiscal deficit underscores persistent pressure on the public finances, necessitating the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline through austerity measures and revenue mobilization ef­forts. Talking to WealthPK, Joint Chief Economist at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Dr. Aman Ul­lah Khan said there was a pro­jected moderate inflation out­look for March and April. “This is influenced by factors such as the high base effect and declines in global prices. Additionally, there are expectations of posi­tive developments in the agri­culture sector and improved economic conditions in major export markets, which are an­ticipated to contribute to the economic recovery,” he noted.

Pakistan’s economic tra­jectory holds promise, with strong growth projected in ag­riculture and signs of recovery in the large-scale manufactur­ing sector, coupled with exter­nal support such as the recent agreement with the IMF se­curing a $1.1 billion tranche. However, sustained efforts to address fiscal challenges and ensure debt sustainability re­main imperative for long-term stability and growth.