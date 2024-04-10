High-speed bus overturns, 10 passengers injured

BAHAWALNAGAR - A high-speed bus overturned near Bahawalnagar Mohal Chowk on Tuesday causing injuries to 10 individuals, including women. The ill-fated passenger bus was en route from Bahawalnagar to Multan The swift response of res­cue teams led to the injured being promptly shifted to the district hospital for medical aid.

Notably, the bus driver abscond­ed from the scene, prompting the police to take the bus into custody and initiate legal proceedings.

SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE FOR EIDUL FITR

As the Eidul Fitr approaches, Ba­hawalnagar district is implement­ing an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive oc­casion. Over 1400 police officials and officers are set to perform their duties at 314 designated locations, including mosques, imambargahs, and open grounds. The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of a heavy police force, the establishment of pickets across the city, and the reinforce­ment of road security with barbed wire. Under the instructions of DPO Nasibullah Khan, stringent measures have been put in place to prevent the entry of individu­als into mosques and imam bar­gahs without proper checking and identification. Furthermore, the district police will diligently execute their official duties dur­ing the Eid prayers, with the Elite, Eagle Squad, and all police station vehicles on patrol. The plan also involves regular checks on offi­cials posted on duty to maintain a high standard of performance and vigilance. DPO Bahawalnagar has appealed to scholars and media representatives to support the po­lice in establishing peace, empha­sizing the importance of keeping a watchful eye on suspicious per­sons and objects. In case of emer­gencies, citizens are encouraged to report to the Police Control Room at the DPO Office. Addition­ally, DSP Traffic will ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the district, with strict enforce­ment against activities such as pranks, fireworks, aerial firing, and one-wheeling on Chand Raat. The district police are committed to safeguarding lives and property with the available resources, and any violations of the law will be met with appropriate legal action.