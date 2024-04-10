IBC condemns reference against IHC Justice Kayani

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Tuesday condemned the filing of a frivolous ref­erence against the Senior Puisne Judge of the Islam­abad High Court, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. In a statement issued by the IBC, its Vice Chairman Adil Aziz Qazi expressed his deep concerns and strongly con­demned the filing of a friv­olous reference against Jus­tice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. He added that the filing of this baseless reference, deemed an affront to the es­teemed judiciary, is also re­garded as a blatant abuse of the legal process. He stat­ed in the statement that Jus­tice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani serves our judiciary with ut­most dedication, impartiali­ty, and integrity and his un­wavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and dispensing justice fair­ly is commendable and be­yond reproach. The IBC Vice Chairman also said that it is imperative for us, as guard­ians of justice, to vehement­ly condemn such malicious attempts to undermine the judiciary and tarnish the reputation of our esteemed judges. “Such frivolous ref­erences not only waste valu­able judicial resources but also erode public trust in the legal system,” added Adil Aziz. He maintained, “The Islamabad Bar Council, un­equivocally condemns the filing of this frivolous refer­ence against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.