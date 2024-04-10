IFC approves financing for PTCL Group’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors of the Interna­tional Finance Corporation (IFC) has provided a go-ahead for financing to PTCL Group for the purchase of Telenor Pakistan. The decision fol­lows PTCL Group’s signing of a share purchase agreement with Telenor Pakistan for the acquisition of a 100 per­cent stake in the company on a cash-free, debt-free basis. PTCL has been engaged with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, for financing to materialize the deal. The ap­proval of financing by the In­ternational Finance Corpora­tion (IFC) not only signifies renewed trust in Pakistan’s economy but also under­scores the immense potential of the country’s telecom sec­tor. Moreover, it reflects the confidence of the internation­al body in the PTCL Group’s capabilities as a leading facili­tator in realizing the ‘Digital Pakistan Vision.’ PTCL Group had signed the share purchase agreement with Telenor Paki­stan for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the com­pany in December last year. The agreement is one of the most noteworthy events in the country’s telecom sector. The deal is not only poised to strengthen the market standing of PTCL Group but also transform the country’s telecom and digital sector by accelerating growth and in­novation. The acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL Group is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.