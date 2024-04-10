Israel’s security ‘at core’ of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

THE HAGUE - Israel’s security is at the “core” of German foreign policy, the UN’s highest court heard on Tuesday, where Berlin is defending itself against a claim that it is furnishing Israel with weapons being used in Gaza.
“Our history is the reason why Israel’s security has been at the core of Germany foreign policy,” Germany’s representative told the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
“Where Germany has provided support to Israel, including in a form of export of arms and other military equipment, the quality and purposes of these supplies have been grossly distorted by Nicaragua,” Tania von Uslar-Gleichen said. Nicaragua has brought Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to demand that judges impose emergency measures to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance. Lawyers for Nicaragua argued that Germany is in breach of the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, set up in the wake of the Holocaust, by furnishing Israel with weapons. On Monday, Nicaragua’s lawyers called Berlin “pathetic” for supplying Israel with weapons and at the same time giving humanitarian aid to Palestinians