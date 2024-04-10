Karachi Police chief blames non-natives for rising crime in city

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has claimed that beggars and criminals see the port city a major market as they used to rush down here during the month of Ramadan to cash in on the Eid season.

“300,000 to 400,000 professional beggars head towards the metropolis during the month of Ramadan to cash in on the Eid season,” the AIG Karachi said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that beggars and criminals see Karachi a major market who used to crowd the metropolis during the Eid season. AIG Minhas pointed out that street criminals came to Karachi from interior Sindh, Balochistan, and other parts of the country.

“We cannot trace crimes through conventional steps,” he said in a state­ment, urging authorities to install more cameras to trace and track the criminals in the provincial capital.

It is noteworthy to mention here that at least 19 citizens lost their lives in street crime incidents only during the month of Ramadan in Karachi, whereas, more than 55 were killed over resisting robberies since Janu­ary 2024. A few days ago, the Sindh High Court (SHC) give a one-month ultimatum to the provincial authori­ties to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi..

The directives were issued after SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Ab­basi chaired a session on the law and order situation in Sindh.

Justice Abbasi ordered the provin­cial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month. He also directed strict actions against “influential persons” who were involved in sabotaging the law and order situation.

The SHC chief justice also sum­moned a detailed report regarding the law and order in 15 days.

Following the SHC orders, Inspec­tor General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the high court’s top judge was briefed on the situation and gave instructions. He added that the police department also gave a brief­ing to the high court regarding the im­plementation of previous court orders.

He admitted that street crimes were among key elements behind deteriorated peace situation in Kara­chi while bandits of katcha (riverine) were also a big challenge to main­tain law and order in other parts of the province. “Discussions were also held on increasing patrolling of po­lice contingents to curb street crimes in Karachi. There is a need to improve our criminal justice system, whereas, key points were also discussed re­garding the interrogation process,” he added. The Sindh police chief as­sured the SHC that the department will ensure that no fake cases are registered against the citizens.