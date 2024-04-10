Kazakhstan and Russia battle huge floods

ASTANA - Water levels in overflowing rivers were still ris­ing on Tuesday in swathes of Russia and Kazakh­stan that have been hit by massive floods, as cities braced for a new peak in the southern Urals and western Siberia.

Both Astana and Moscow have called the floods the worst in decades, introducing a state of emer­gency as water covered entire cities and villages.

More than 90,000 people have been evacuated from the rising water -- mostly in Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin said the situation remains “dif­ficult” in large parts of Russia but insisted that President Vladimir Putin has -- so far -- no plans to visit the zone. The neighbours have pledged to cooperate on battling the floods.

“Since the beginning of the floods, more than 86,000 people have been rescued and evacuated,” the Kazakh government said on Tuesday.

It said that 8,472 of the evacuees were in tem­porary housing, with the rest believed to be in safe places in the community.