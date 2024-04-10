Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kazakhstan and Russia battle huge floods

Agencies
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, International

ASTANA  -  Water levels in overflowing rivers were still ris­ing on Tuesday in swathes of Russia and Kazakh­stan that have been hit by massive floods, as cities braced for a new peak in the southern Urals and western Siberia. 

Both Astana and Moscow have called the floods the worst in decades, introducing a state of emer­gency as water covered entire cities and villages. 

More than 90,000 people have been evacuated from the rising water -- mostly in Kazakhstan. 

The Kremlin said the situation remains “dif­ficult” in large parts of Russia but insisted that President Vladimir Putin has -- so far -- no plans to visit the zone. The neighbours have pledged to cooperate on battling the floods. 

“Since the beginning of the floods, more than 86,000 people have been rescued and evacuated,” the Kazakh government said on Tuesday. 

Cartoon

It said that 8,472 of the evacuees were in tem­porary housing, with the rest believed to be in safe places in the community.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024