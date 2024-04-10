KP CM decides to launch air ambulance service to deal with emergency cases

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has de­cided in principle to launch Air Ambu­lance Service in the province with the aim to effectively deal with any health emergency situation, and has directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to ensure practical launching of the service in four months.

He was chairing an important meet­ing of the Health Department here, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mu­hammad Ali Saif, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secre­tary Heather Mehmood Aslam and oth­er high ups of health department at­tended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to launch Motor Bike Response Unit for congested areas to ensure timely pro­vision of emergency treatment service to people during emergencies.

Moreover, the meeting also decided to declare Hayatabad Peshawar as Health­care City with the aim to ensure the provision of all types of medical treat­ment facilities to both the domestic and foreign patients at the same place.

The meeting also nodded to the es­tablishment of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit to ensure real time monitoring of service delivery in public sector hospitals of the province with the aim to improve the service de­livery upto the desired level.

As an important welfare initiative, the meeting also decided to start Ex­ecutive Health Checkup Programme for senior citizens. Under the proposed programme, citizens above the age of 65 will get free quarterly medical checkup facilities including lab tests, CT scan, MRI, Echo, ECG etc. Separate staff and desk will be dedicated in the hospitals to facilitate the senior citi­zens in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the con­cerned authorities to propose neces­sary measures to strengthen the pri­mary healthcare system in the province future directing them to categorise the Basic Health Units and the Rural Health Centres, and ensure the availability of at least OT service, Gynae service and ultrasound services with the required technical staff in these primary health­care units.

Ali Amin Gandapur directed the health authorities for steps to upgrade all the Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals with the aim to empanel them on Se­hat Card programme further directing them to make the District Headquarter Hospitals of the province state of the art healthcare facilities and to ensure the round the clock provision of quality healthcare services in these hospitals.

The Chief Minister also directed the quarters concerned to open fair price pharmacy shops in all the tertiary care and DHQ hospitals of the province fur­ther directing the Health Department to work out all the requirements for strengthening the public sector hos­pitals across the province within one month time so that the required finan­cial resources could be allocated in the upcoming financial budget.

He also directed to finalise a new health policy in one month to revamp the entire health sector on modern lines.

Expressing dissatisfaction on the overall performance of District Health Offices, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to revisit the ex­isting system of District Health Offic­es, and come up with proposals to re­align the working of these offices with the needs of the hour.