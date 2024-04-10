KP full of natural resources, potentials in fishery sector: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry president Fuad Ishaq unveiled comprehensive research report re­garding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potentials in agri­culture and fishery sector.

Ishaq said the business community can make contact with the chamber to take advantage of these research study reports.

According to details, the SCCI presi­dent presented the research study re­port prepared by the chamber’s R&D Cell regarding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potential in agriculture and fishery sector during an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of ex­ecutive members of the SCCI here in a local hotel, said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The ‘iftar’ dinner was attended by the chamber senior vice presidents San­aullah, Ejaz Afridi, former presidents Hasnain Khurshid, Riaz Arshad, Zahid Shinwari, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice presidents, former president IAP Malik Imran, SCCI executive members.

Fuad Ishaq said that SCCI has planned to organise a business conference with the motto: “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar [traders and industrial­ists – builders of the nation]” in the sec­ond week of May.

He said political leaders, government officials from relevant institutions and representatives of stakeholders and others would be invited to the confer­ence. He said a joint economic roadm­ap would be designed during this im­portant moot.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was bless­ed with abundant natural resourc­es, despite availability of oil, gas and electricity and other reserves why our province is lagging behind as compared to the other federating units in the journey of progress, Ish­aq added.

The SCCI chief said traders and in­dustrialists are in great trouble in the prevailing circumstances whereas jobs were unavailable to our talented and highly-qualified youth. He said eco­nomic growth and prosperity would only come with flourishing business, industries and trade.

The chamber president urged gov­ernment and authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to mitigate busi­ness community sufferings and facil­itate them, because when traders and industrialists would be prosperous then business and trade could be en­hanced, consequently further employ­ment opportunities would be gener­ated in the province and provincial economy would also be stabilized and strengthened.