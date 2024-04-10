KP Governor greets Qari Abu Bakar for winning Int’l Qirat contest

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday invited Hafiz Qari Mu­hammad Abu Bkar to Governor House and congratu­lated him on achieving first position in International Qirat Competition that was held in Iraq.

The Governor also congratulated the father of Qari Abu Bakat and said that achievement is an hon­our that projects the name of Pakistan in the whole world. He encouraged Qari Abu Bakr and gave him a prize and commendation certificate.

It is worth mentioning that Qari Abu Bakar who be­longs to Mansehra bagged second position in the in­ternational Qirat Competition that was held in Iran.