Wednesday, April 10, 2024
 KP to launch air ambulance service to deal with emergency

April 10, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to launch Air Ambulance Service in the province with the aim to effective­ly deal with any health emergency situation, and has directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to ensure practical launching of the service in four months. He was chairing an important meeting of the health de­partment here the other day said an official hand­out issued here on Tues­day. Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Principal Sec­retary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secre­tary Heather Mehmood Aslam and other high ups of health department attended the meeting.

