Wednesday, April 10, 2024
KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 2022

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  - The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the re­sults of the LLB Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette is­sued here, a total of 97 candi­dates were registered for ex­ams, out of which, 90 students appeared in the LLB Part-I, papers. As per the result an­nouncement, only 70 candi­dates were declared successful. The overall pass percentage was counted as 77.78 percent. For LLB Part II, a total of 213 candidates were registered for the exams, out of which, 207 students appeared in the exams. As per the result an­nouncement, only 176 candi­dates have cleared their

APP

