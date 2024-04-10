KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 2022

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of the LLB Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.
According to the gazette issued here, a total of 97 candidates were registered for exams, out of which, 90 students appeared in the LLB Part-I, papers. As per the result announcement, only 70 candidates were declared successful. The overall pass percentage was counted as 77.78 percent. For LLB Part II, a total of 213 candidates were registered for the exams, out of which, 207 students appeared in the exams. As per the result announcement, only 176 candidates have cleared their