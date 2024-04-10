Lanjar congratulatues to Yousuf Raza Gillani for securing position of Senate Chairman 

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lan­jar on Tuesday, expressed his congratulations to Yousuf Raza Gillani for securing the position of Senate Chairman unopposed. In his statement, Lanjar attributed the vic­tory to the enduring ideol­ogy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), highlighting the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari, along with the collective demo­cratic struggle of all party members. Lanjar emphasized the pivotal role of the PPP in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, underscor­ing the party’s commitment to serving the people of Paki­stan. He hailed the dedication of PPP members as a signifi­cant asset in advancing the interests of the nation.