Law Commission prepares report on performance of ATSC

ISLAMABAD - Law and Justice Commission of Paki­stan has noted that service matters in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Banking Courts and Federal Service Tribunal constitute 83 per cent of total pending cases.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has prepared a report depict­ing performance of Administrative Tri­bunals and Special Courts (ATSC) for the year 2023. The report contains data of institution and disposal of cases in the 324 ATSCs functioning in the country.

The report highlighted that mag­nitude of pendency with the federal courts mostly lie in fiscal and service matters in the Appellate Tribunal In­land Revenue, Banking Courts and Fed­eral Service Tribunal that constitute 83 % of total pending cases. It said that the relevant federal and provincial gov­ernments need to streamline the work­ing of the courts for reduction in pen­dency in order to provide expeditious justice sector service delivery.

It mentioned that considering the number of pending cases, it can be seen that the net number has increased from 160,697 cases to 163,211 cases which shows an increase of around 2%. According to the report 135,824 fresh cases were instituted and 137,316 cas­es were decided.

The report further provided juris­diction wise breakup. According to the report there are 145 ATSCs are func­tioning under the Federal Jurisdiction while 179 ATSCs are functioning under the Provincial Jurisdiction.

In the ATSCs functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction the number of cas­es pending adjudication increased by 5.7% their net pendency increased from 121,225 to 128,111 cases during the year. The overall fresh institution at this tier was 78,652 cases while 74,384 cases were decided.

Conversely, the situation is slight­ly better in the 179 ATSCs function­ing under the Provincial Jurisdiction. Combined altogether the number of cases pending adjudication reduced by 11%. The net pendency reduced to 35,100 cases from 39,472 cases. Dur­ing the year 57,172 fresh cases were filed while 6,2932 cases were decided.

Similarly, in the provincial courts the pendency of Anti-Corruption Courts, Consumer Courts, Provincial Service Tribunals and Labour Courts consti­tute 82% of total pending cases.