LESCO collects over Rs6.3m from 305 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has re­covered more than Rs6.32 million from 305 dead de­faulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 197th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told media persons here Tuesday that on the 197th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs2.06 million from 55 defaulters in North­ern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs1.36 mil­lion from 68 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shab­bir recovered Rs0.56 million from 29 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs0.26 million from 24 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs0.41 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs0.50 million from 37 default­ers in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman col­lected Rs0.36 million from 22 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs0.81 million from 48 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 197 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs2.84 billion outstanding dues from 98,714 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptil now the company has collect­ed Rs420.17 million from 14,366 defaulters in North­ern Circle; Rs667.65 million from 12,678 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs377.44 million from 11,083 de­faulters in Central Circle; Rs158.16 million from 5,755 defaulters in South Circle; Rs230.22 million from 8,535 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs417.23 million from 11,406 defaulters in Sheikhupura Cir­cle; Rs182.60 million from 15,865 defaulters in Oka­ra Circle and Rs391.32 million from 19,026 default­ers in Kasur Circle.