Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot injured resisting robbery attempt

APP
April 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Amidst the per­sistent lawlessness in the Hazro town of Attock, another disturb­ing incident unfolded on Tuesday, as a 21-year-old man, Muhammad Shahzaib was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt. The recent criminal activities have instilled a sense of fear among the residents, with law enforcement facing mounting challenges in curbing the crimes. This incident follows a series of violent robber­ies, including the tragic killing of a woman and the injury of two oth­ers in recent weeks.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024