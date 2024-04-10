Man shot injured resisting robbery attempt

ATTOCK - Amidst the per­sistent lawlessness in the Hazro town of Attock, another disturb­ing incident unfolded on Tuesday, as a 21-year-old man, Muhammad Shahzaib was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt. The recent criminal activities have instilled a sense of fear among the residents, with law enforcement facing mounting challenges in curbing the crimes. This incident follows a series of violent robber­ies, including the tragic killing of a woman and the injury of two oth­ers in recent weeks.