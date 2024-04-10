Mehndi, jewellery top sold festive items on Eid

RAWALPINDI - During the Eid shopping season, traditional items like mehndi and jewellery emerged as the top-selling products, despite the economic challenges faced by citizens. Shopkeepers from the main bazaars of the city told APP that customers were more focused on traditional shopping, including footwear, clothing, and garments. “The first half of the holy month of Ramazan was not active as people were enjoy­ing Sahar and Iftar meals,” said Iftekhar, a medium-scaled shop­keeper of Tench Bhatta Bazar. However, during the second half of Ramazan, there was an en­couraging trend for marketers as people started buying jewellery and gifts. Another shopkeeper,

Arshad Mahmood, said mehn­di, jewellery, and beauty items were in demand. He noted that the last ten days of Ramazan could be called as bangles and mehndi days as the number of people seen on stalls decorated with these items increased.

Lalkurti, another rich cultured city area, also experienced in­creased customers this year. Waqas, also known as Wiqi, in­formed that he has been selling mehndi, bangles, and other re­lated items for many years.

According to a few other vendors at Kamalabad bazaar, mehndi is a popular and ap­pealing item that is in demand by females of all ages. Faisal, a shopkeeper running an artificial jewellery shop, said that bangles were among the top-selling items at his shop during the last Ashra of Ramazan. He noted that solid golden-coloured bangles with artificial stones were more in de­mand than traditional items.

Citizens faced difficulties dur­ing the shopping process due to heavy traffic jams and a rush of pedestrians, which created cha­os on the main roads.

The customers expressed concerns about the misman­agement of markets, the un­availability of parking, and the ever-increasing number of en­croachments. Despite these is­sues, they were satisfied with their shopping experience.