Met Office issues weather alert amid rains forecast from April 10 to 15

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued weather alert saying a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from April 10 followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th that might grip most parts of the country.

The Met office said heavy rain­fall might generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Man­shera, tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 13 to 15. It said land­slides could occur in Upper Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gali­yat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and might affect the vulnerable locations from 13th to 15th.

It further warned that wind­storm/hailstorm and lightning might damage standing crops, electricity poles, vehicles and solar panels. The weather department advised the farmers, especially in wheat harvested areas, to manage their crops according to weather conditions. It also advised tour­ists to avoid unnecessary travel­ling during the wet period. The Met office advised the authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period. Under the in­fluence of this weather system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain-wind­storm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from 10th to 15th April with oc­casional gaps while, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsad­da, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from 12th to 15th April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow­fall over high mountains) is ex­pected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 10th to 15th April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal on 10th and then 12th (evening/night) to 15th April, with occa­sional gaps while Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, La­hore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Baha­walpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 12th (eve­ning/night) to 15th April. Isolat­ed windstorm/hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Balochistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech from 12th to 14th April.

Sindh: Rain-wind/thunder­storm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on 13th & 14th April. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad during the period.