Mohsin Naqvi pledges expansion, enhancement of collegiate cricket tournament

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his jubilation at the successful conclusion of the inaugural Inter- College Ramadan T20 Cup, which culminated in Islamabad on Mon­day evening. A total of 63 matches – 21 each in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad – were held within a 20- day timeframe, with Pakistan Tele­vision Corporation broadcasting eight matches on its network. Jin­nah College emerged victorious in the Kara­chi-leg event by defeat­ing Government Col­lege 36-B Landhi at Eid Gah Stadium by three wickets, while Punjab College clinched the trophy at the LCCA ground by triumphing over Government Col­lege University by six wickets. In Islamabad, IMPCC College H-8/4 claimed the title when they defeat­ed Westminster by 63 runs.

Sharing his views, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “I am delighted with the meticulous planning and execution of the tournament at such short notice. On behalf of the PCB, I assure you that we will or­ganise an even grander and more elaborate tournament next year, encompassing more teams, ven­ues, cities, incentives and rewards. Our primary focus at the PCB is to foster and enhance cricket at the grassroots level and I remain steadfast in our commitment to achieve this through the revitali­sation of college cricket.

“One of the immediate successes of this tournament is the selection of a significant number of players by district teams. These players would have missed out on this opportunity if it weren’t for this tournament. Therefore, I consider this a signifi­cant achievement and a strong tes­tament to its place and value in the Pakistan cricket calendar.

“I take immense pleasure and satisfaction in witnessing these youngsters compete in a PCB-or­ganised event, matches of which were held at some of the most his­toric venues, illuminated under lights. I am confident that playing at these venues will further ignite their passion for the sport, mak­ing these cricket venues their sec­ond home. The more time players will spend at training and match venues, the better they will be­come, ultimately benefiting their clubs, regions and the country.”

“The PCB aims to fill cricket ven­ues with activities to provide op­portunities for youngsters to con­sider pursuing a career in cricket. It is my firm commitment that the PCB will organise an even more ro­bust college tournament next year. With persistence and continuity, we will reach a stage where college cricket will reclaim its status as the breeding ground for high-quality cricketers,” he asserted.