National Women’s Football Championship 2024 to kick off on May 5

LAHORE - The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) 2024 is set to commence on May 5, 2024 in Karachi. The clubs that have registered by De­cember 2023 will be eligible to participate in the extravagan­za, showcasing the passion for women’s football across Paki­stan. Being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the championship will see the participating teams divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. The champion­ship will culminate in a finale scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where the top contenders will vie for the coveted title of champions. The PFF has extended invita­tions to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confir­mations to finalize the draw and unveil the match sched­ule along with the designated venues in the coming days.