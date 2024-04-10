Opposition’s anti-govt protests on the cards!

ISLAMABAD - It seems the ruling clique’s offers to the parliamentary opposition parties for a dialogue remained fruitless, as these forces are likely to start nationwide protests after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The disgruntled opposition factions are planning a consultative meeting to chalk out a strategy to launch anti-government protests by the mid of April.

The strategy will be made at a meeting to be participated by senior members of PTI, Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and other national parties, background discussions with senior leaders of opposition revealed.

In the initial meeting, scheduled to be held on April 12 at Quetta, the opposition member will discuss the modus operandi to launch their protests against the government in and outside the parliament.

In these protests, all the opposition parties will present a charter of demands to the government. These parties, in the first meeting, would decide to invite other opposition factions in the movement.

Senior politicians, desiring not to be named at this earlier stage, shared that a charter of demands will openly be shared to realize the government about their demands.

All the opposition parties have reservations over the results of February 08 polls as this will be their main concern in their protests.

The government has also to face wrath of opposition parties over the alleged rigging in the February 08 polls in the parliament, according to the plans of opposition benches.

Though the newly formed government had made all possible efforts to engage the opposition in the dialogue but all the offers were ignored.

The opposition PTI has already hinted at launching a long march against the government over the alleged rigging in the polls. They have also started pushing the government to release their leader former prime minister Imran Khan.

Political experts viewed that the opposition parties have much reservations over the results of February 08 polls. They would not easily accept all these results, as the government has to face tough time in coming days.