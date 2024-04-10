Organic Food: A booming trend in KP

PESHAWAR - The benefits of organic food and its positive effects on human life have drawn peoples’ attention towards safe food that is also rich in nutri­ents and grown by traditional methods using natural ingredients beneficial for health.

With the new innovation and developments in medical science that unveiled the hazards of inorgan­ic foods to humans is seen. The scientists are still un­aware about the real harmful effects of foods grown from unnatural ways but people are preferring food that is simple, pure and less contaminated by chemi­cals, fertilizers and pesticides.

“Agricultural products that are grown and pro­cessed without use of chemicals, pesticides, fertiliz­ers and genetically modified organisms are referred to inorganic food,” said Darya Khan, Provincial Coor­dinator at Nutrition International Peshawar while talking to APP. He said such food was healthy, full of antioxidants and without allergens besides have last­ing effects on immunity and life span.

He said individuals who use inorganic food are more prone to various kinds of diseases and ailments and the best option was adaptation of home-based agriculture practices to get organic food. He said that survival rate and life expectancy of people living in remote areas is far better as compared to people liv­ing in developed cities, adding the average life span of population residing in remote areas of Pakistan like Hunza, Swat and Chitral are significantly longer and healthier due to their reliance on organic food items.

He said the food grown in natural ways was full of nutrients and devoid of harmful effects that in­creased immunity of human beings and protect them from falling prey to most common diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and other stomach disorders.

Besides Japan, Singapure, Indonesia and SAARC countries, he said that culture of organic food culti­vation made inroads in Pakistan, adding the kitchen gardens culture at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar was growing for organic food.

“In Ramazan, my first priority is to purchase or­ganic food including banana, citrus and vegetables due to high nutrient value and free of adulteration,” said Bakhtair Khan, former General Manager SME­DA at Faqirabad fruit and vegetable market at Pesha­war. “I have established kitchen garden at backyard of my house at Hayatabad from where my family col­lect fresh organic food,” he said.

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) re­port has revealed that organic farming in Pakistan has been growing at an average rate of 15 percent per year over the past decade and this is due to a number of factors such as increasing awareness about health benefits of organic foods and hazardous being caused by synthetic chemicals in conventional farming.

“The key principle of organic food production is soil health in which farmers maintain soil fertility through practices such as crop rotation and use of natural fertilizers ie manure,” said Sundas Manzoor, a diet consultant. She said the approach enriches soil, ensure healthier plant growth besides making plants resistant to pests and diseases and increase immuni­ty of consumers.