Over 2,100 police personnel to man city security on Eidul Fitr

MULTAN - Police have put in place stringent se­curity arrangements during Eidul Fitr for which 2118 police officers and personnel will be deployed.

A spokesperson for police said on Tuesday that a total of 894 locations in the city will host Eidul Fitr prayers, with 117 designated as sensitive.

To ensure comprehensive security, along with five reserve police batches on alert for immediate deployment as needed, he said, adding that Check­points have been set up at key loca­tions throughout the city for checking suspicious individuals. Additionally, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Mounted Police, and Quick Response Teams will patrol the city, the spokesperson in­formed. Stringent security measures have also been put in place at recre­ational spots to ensure the safety of citizens during the festive occasion.

CPO Sadiq Ali will personally over­see all security arrangements. He has instructed all police officers and staff to fulfill their duty of protecting citi­zens and their property effectively, he informed. Strict checking will be con­ducted on both entry and exit routes, the spokesperson stated.

He has appealed to citizens to co­operate fully with the police in ensur­ing security during Eid. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police hotline.He emphasized the impor­tance of being responsible citizens and refraining from activities such as aerial firing, displaying weapons, and reckless driving. Offenders will be dealt with sternly.CCPO Saad Ali assured that Multan Police will utilize all available resources to fulfill their duty of safeguarding citizens, the spokesperson concluded.

CTP FORMS SPECIAL SQUAD TO PREVENT ONE WHEELING

City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to ensure stern action against mo­torcyclists involved in doing wheelie during Eid days. In this regard, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has formed a special anti-one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheel­ing in the city. The CTO said that traffic lifters would be deployed in differ­ent areas of the city to ensure action against wrong parking which was no­ticed as one of the major reasons for traffic blockage. He said that extra force would be deputed at flyovers for action against motorcyclists found in­volved in doing a wheelie. He said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and In­spector General of Police (IGP) Pun­jab, the license centres are facilitating citizens round the clock and added that the centres would remain func­tional during Eid holidays.