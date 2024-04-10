Pakistan can ensure sustainable energy future by harnessing biogas potential

LAHORE - Biogas prom­ises a multifaceted solution to emerging energy challenges, and offering environmental, economic, and social benefits. Pakistan can ensure a sustain­able energy future, improve energy access, and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change by harnessing its abundant organic waste. Fed­eration of Engineering Insti­tutions of South and Central Asia, Secretary General Engr. Sultan Mahmood stated this while giving a presentation to SAARC Chamber of Com­merce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Tuesday. He said that biogas, derived from animal manure, agricultural and food waste, offers several advan­tages that make it an ideal energy solution for Pakistan. Engr Sultan said Pakistan has a vast agricultural sector, gen­erating substantial amounts of organic waste that can be utilized for biogas production. By harnessing this abundant resource, he added, Pakistan can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, thus saving foreign exchange and enhancing the energy secu­rity. He said biogas production contributes to waste manage­ment by diverting organic waste from landfills, where it would otherwise decompose and release methane—a po­tent greenhouse gas—into the atmosphere. Instead, this waste is converted into biogas through anaerobic digestion, mitigating methane emissions and reducing environmental pollution. He mentioned that it can be produced locally, de­centralizing energy produc­tion and empowering rural communities. This decentral­ized approach aligns with Pak­istan’s rural landscape, where access to centralized energy infrastructure is limited.