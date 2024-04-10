Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Pakistani juniors shine at Australian Junior Squash Championship

Our Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024
LAHORE   -  Pakistani young athletes showcased exceptional tal­ent and determination, se­curing a series of victories across multiple categories on the opening day of the Australian Junior Squash Championship 2024 in Mel­bourne, Australia. 

According to coach Nav­eed Alam, the event, being hosted at the prestigious Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre in Albert Park, Vic­toria, witnessed the future stars of squash in action, with the Pakistani boys and girls teams making a sig­nificant mark in the quar­terfinal matches held on Tuesday. In the U-11 boys category, M Ahrmas of Paki­stan delivered a stellar per­formance against Australia’s Hankin Leung, clinching the match with a straight-set victory (11/4, 11/1, 11/1) in just 16 minutes. This im­pressive win set the tone for the Pakistani participants, heralding a day of triumphs. 

Continuing the winning streak, Huzaifa Shahid of Pakistan Navy dominated in the Under-13 boys category, overcoming Malaysia’s Lee Man He with an authorita­tive 3-0 win (11/2, 11/5, 11/1) in a match that also concluded in 16 minutes. 

In the Under-17 boys di­vision, Ibrahim Zeb show­cased his skills and stra­tegic acumen by defeating his opponent Ethan in a closely contested match (11/9, 11/8, 11/9), lasting 24 minutes. This victory un­derlined the depth of talent and resilience in the young Pakistani squash players. 

The Boys Under-15 cat­egory saw Azan Ali Khan outplay Zac Lain with a commanding 3-0 scoreline (11/4, 11/3, 11/4) in 18 minutes, while Yahya Khan triumphed over Joel Ro­shan in a more challenging and extended match (11/4, 11/7, 7/11, 12/10) that captivated spectators for 35 minutes. On the girls’ side, the Under-13 category featured Mahnoor Ali, who breezed past Gizela Josif with a decisive 3-0 victory (11/2, 11/3, 11/3) in a mere 15 minutes, demon­strating the prowess of Pak­istani female athletes at the junior level. In the Under-17 girls category, Mehwish Ali emerged victorious against Edam Alma, securing a 3-0 win (11/5, 11/7, 11/5) in a match that lasted 22 min­utes. This win further em­phasized the strength and competitive spirit of the Pakistani girls team.

Our Staff Reporter

