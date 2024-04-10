Pakistani juniors shine at Australian Junior Squash Championship

LAHORE - Pakistani young athletes showcased exceptional talent and determination, securing a series of victories across multiple categories on the opening day of the Australian Junior Squash Championship 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.
According to coach Naveed Alam, the event, being hosted at the prestigious Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre in Albert Park, Victoria, witnessed the future stars of squash in action, with the Pakistani boys and girls teams making a significant mark in the quarterfinal matches held on Tuesday. In the U-11 boys category, M Ahrmas of Pakistan delivered a stellar performance against Australia’s Hankin Leung, clinching the match with a straight-set victory (11/4, 11/1, 11/1) in just 16 minutes. This impressive win set the tone for the Pakistani participants, heralding a day of triumphs.
Continuing the winning streak, Huzaifa Shahid of Pakistan Navy dominated in the Under-13 boys category, overcoming Malaysia’s Lee Man He with an authoritative 3-0 win (11/2, 11/5, 11/1) in a match that also concluded in 16 minutes.
In the Under-17 boys division, Ibrahim Zeb showcased his skills and strategic acumen by defeating his opponent Ethan in a closely contested match (11/9, 11/8, 11/9), lasting 24 minutes. This victory underlined the depth of talent and resilience in the young Pakistani squash players.
The Boys Under-15 category saw Azan Ali Khan outplay Zac Lain with a commanding 3-0 scoreline (11/4, 11/3, 11/4) in 18 minutes, while Yahya Khan triumphed over Joel Roshan in a more challenging and extended match (11/4, 11/7, 7/11, 12/10) that captivated spectators for 35 minutes. On the girls’ side, the Under-13 category featured Mahnoor Ali, who breezed past Gizela Josif with a decisive 3-0 victory (11/2, 11/3, 11/3) in a mere 15 minutes, demonstrating the prowess of Pakistani female athletes at the junior level. In the Under-17 girls category, Mehwish Ali emerged victorious against Edam Alma, securing a 3-0 win (11/5, 11/7, 11/5) in a match that lasted 22 minutes. This win further emphasized the strength and competitive spirit of the Pakistani girls team.