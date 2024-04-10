Parliament Lodges contaminated water report to land in legislature

ISLAMABAD - A report on the analysis of water being supplied to the Parliament Lodges is likely to be submitted to the parliament.

Lawmakers had raised the issue of contaminated water in the par­liament and the report is likely to be tabled in the next NA session, according to the sources. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah had taken notice of the supply of contami­nated water to the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.

The contamination was high­lighted in an analysis report by the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Ministry of Science and Technology. The govern­ment had directed the PCRWR to monitor water sources, includ­ing bottled and mineral water brands, and to publish the results to raise awareness about the is­sue concerning public health. The deputy speaker expressed deep concern over the supply of unsafe water in the Parliament House and the Lodges.

He had directed the admin­istration of the NA Secretariat to take water samples from the Parliament House and the Lodg­es and get an immediate and thorough analysis by the autho­rized laboratory.