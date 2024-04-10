Parliament Lodges contaminated water report to land in legislature

ISLAMABAD - A report on the analysis of water being supplied to the Parliament Lodges is likely to be submitted to the parliament.
Lawmakers had raised the issue of contaminated water in the parliament and the report is likely to be tabled in the next NA session, according to the sources. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah had taken notice of the supply of contaminated water to the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.
The contamination was highlighted in an analysis report by the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Ministry of Science and Technology. The government had directed the PCRWR to monitor water sources, including bottled and mineral water brands, and to publish the results to raise awareness about the issue concerning public health. The deputy speaker expressed deep concern over the supply of unsafe water in the Parliament House and the Lodges.
He had directed the administration of the NA Secretariat to take water samples from the Parliament House and the Lodges and get an immediate and thorough analysis by the authorized laboratory.