The Gutenberg Bible, printed by Johannes Gutenberg in the mid-15th century, marked a transformative moment in human histo­ry as the first major book printed using movable type in Europe. This masterpiece combined Guten­berg’s innovative printing techniques with the Lat­in Vulgate Bible, making it accessible to a wider au­dience and revolutionising the dissemination of knowledge. Its significance resonates through the centuries, shaping the modern world’s approach to publishing, literacy, and mass communication. As a symbol of technological advancement and cultural dissemination, the Gutenberg Bible highlights the importance of accessible information and the de­mocratisation of knowledge today.