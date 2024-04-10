PM extends Eid greetings to leaders of Turkiye, Qatar, Oman

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday extended Eid greetings to Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The Prime Minister recalled the historically cordial ties between the two countries and highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in various sectors. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbors.

He also prayed for unity among the ranks of the Ummah and for an end to the atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent Palestinians.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the warm Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with each other and to further solidify bilateral ties into mutually rewarding economic cooperation. Shehbaz Sharif extended a most cordial invitation to the Sultan of Oman to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq also reciprocated by extending an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Oman.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Ameer of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and extended Eid greetings. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely work with Qatar in all areas of common interest.

The Ameer of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. The Prime Minister also invited him to visit Pakistan.

The Ameer assured the Prime Minister that he is keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The two leaders renewed commitment to work closely and further broaden cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

Both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and unity for the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

Underscoring deeply-rooted and historical relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

The two leaders reaffirmed that they will continue to firmly and resolutely support each other on their core national interests. They also called for peace in Palestine. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The visit would provide the opportunity to convene the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council scheduled to be held in the near future.