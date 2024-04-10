US concerned over reports of Pakistanis killings by India

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday expressed concern over the reports of Indian government’s involvement in the tragic killings of Pakistani citizens.

Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesperson, said the US “is closely monitoring the alleged involvement of the Indian government in the tragic killings of Pakistani citizens.”

Miller continued: “We have been diligently following the media reports surrounding this deeply concerning issue.”

At a media briefing, he emphasised that Pakistan and India should “to tread carefully, to avoid any escalation, and to seek a resolution through dialogue.”

About the recent telephonic exchange between Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Miller said. Secretary Blinken “did indeed engage in a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan just last Friday.”

Miller continued: “Their discussion reaffirmed the robust partnership between our nations—a partnership dedicated to advancing the prosperity of both Pakistan and the United States.”

He elaborated: “Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Dar discussed the vital importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.”

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi said: “We have credible evidence that links Indian agents to the heinous killings of two of our Pakistani citizens on our very soil.”

He said these incidents “are not mere acts of violence. These are killings-for-hire—cases woven into a web of international intrigue, spanning multiple jurisdictions.”

He added: “Shahid Latif and Muhammad Riaz, two innocent souls snatched from us in separate, heart-wrenching incidents.”