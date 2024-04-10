PM Shehbaz offers Eid prayers in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eidul Fitr prayers in Lahore on Wednesday.

During the prayer, the premier offered special supplications for the progress and prosperity of the country and its people, as well as for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Following the prayers, PM Shehbaz exchanged Eid greetings with the public.

Talking to the media, the prime minister emphasised the importance of remembering those in need within our society on Eid.

He called upon the nation to commit to realising the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal by striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

"Let us reiterate our commitment to caring for those who require our compassion, and let us raise our voices in solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians, whose plight continues to demand our attention and support," he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Hamza Shehbaz also joined the Prime Minister in offering prayers.