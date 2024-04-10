Police arrest six, crack down on gamblers, power thieves

ATTOCK - Police in various operations have apprehended six individuals involved in different criminal activities. Initially, four gamblers, identified as Khadim Hussain, Allah Ditta, Ghulam Aqil, and Malang Khan, all residents of Gharibwal Pindigheb, were arrested, with cash and valuables worth Rs 284,000 recovered from their possession. In a separate incident, on the complaint of SDO Iesco Chhab Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Yousaf were arrested for alleged involvement in electricity theft, with a provisional electricity bill amounting to Rs 91,000 and Rs 51,000 recovered from them.
Additionally, XEn Iesco Pindigheb issued an explanation letter to Line Superintendent Muhammad Fayyaz for allegedly installing a Bidirectional meter in village Chura Sharif without observing codal formalities. Failure to provide a satisfactory reply within a week may lead to disciplinary action, potentially resulting in termination from service.
Furthermore, Patrolling Police Basal Check Post recovered a stolen car, bearing registration number FDW, which was reported stolen in 2013 from the jurisdiction of Faisalabad police station. In another tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hiace in Fatehjang. Rescue 1122 ambulances transported the deceased to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Among the deceased, Wazir Badshah was identified, while the identities of the other two remain unknown.