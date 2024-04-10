Police arrest six, crack down on gamblers, power thieves

ATTOCK - Police in various operations have apprehend­ed six individuals involved in different criminal activ­ities. Initially, four gam­blers, identified as Khadim Hussain, Allah Ditta, Ghu­lam Aqil, and Malang Khan, all residents of Gharibw­al Pindigheb, were arrest­ed, with cash and valuables worth Rs 284,000 recov­ered from their possession. In a separate incident, on the complaint of SDO Ies­co Chhab Muhammad Kam­ran, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Yousaf were arrested for alleged involve­ment in electricity theft, with a provisional elec­tricity bill amounting to Rs 91,000 and Rs 51,000 re­covered from them.

Additionally, XEn Ies­co Pindigheb issued an ex­planation letter to Line Su­perintendent Muhammad Fayyaz for allegedly install­ing a Bidirectional meter in village Chura Sharif without observing codal formalities. Failure to provide a satis­factory reply within a week may lead to disciplinary ac­tion, potentially resulting in termination from service.

Furthermore, Patrolling Police Basal Check Post re­covered a stolen car, bearing registration number FDW, which was reported stolen in 2013 from the jurisdic­tion of Faisalabad police sta­tion. In another tragic inci­dent, three individuals lost their lives when the motor­cycle they were riding col­lided with a speeding Hiace in Fatehjang. Rescue 1122 ambulances transported the deceased to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Among the de­ceased, Wazir Badshah was identified, while the identi­ties of the other two remain unknown.