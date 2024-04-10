PSX closes at historic high level of over 70,000 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 694.73 points, a positive change of 1.00 percent, closing at historic level of 70,314.72 points against 69.619.99 points the previous trading day. A total of 389,396,548 shares valuing Rs.17.273 billion were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 335,825,036 shares valuing Rs. 15.315 billion the last day. Some 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, where­as the share prices of 15 re­mained unchanged. In PSX, the three top trading com­panies were WorldCall Tele­com with 34,372,807 shares at Rs.1.31 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 27,819,000 shares with Rs.6.17 per share and P.I.A.C.(A) with 19,039,000 shares at Rs.26.55 per share. Rafhan Maize Prod­ucts Company Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.55.85 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,621.71. Sapphire Tex­tile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.60.00 per share closing at Rs.1,350.00, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.1,700.00.