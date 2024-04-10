Rescue 1122 suspends vacations of employees

ABBOTTABAD - Rescue 1122 Abbot­tabad on Tuesday devised an emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, suspending all leaves of its personnel, staff for ensuring vigilance across the district Abbottabad during the Eid holidays.

Under the supervision of District Emer­gency Officer Arif Khattak, a special meet­ing was held here where Emergency Officer Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Transport Maintenance Inspector, Station House In-charge, and Control Room In-charge were also present.

The Emergency Rescue Plan was issued by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed Khan, in a meeting held here.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak emphasised the importance of ensuring the presence of all officers and Station House In-charges at their designated stations across the district, as per the directives of the high officials. Additionally, on-call duty officers were instructed to maintain a state of alertness round-the-clock. Rescue 1122 will maintain readiness during the Eid prayers at Eid Gah Abbottabad, scheduled for 7:45am, where they will collaborate with the local police in providing services.

Moreover, the youth volunteers of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad will be deployed along­side the police at key locations such as Mandian Missile Chowk, Nathiagali Jamia Mosque, Nawanshehr Elyasi Masjid, and Havelian Amir Muawiya Masjid.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak affirmed that rescuers have been deployed throughout Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Fitr, en­suring their availability to serve the public for 24 hours during the festive period.

According to Rescue spokesperson Sa­jid Iqbal, rescue personnel are committed to setting aside personal celebrations, pri­oritising public safety, and ensuring contin­uous emergency response services. Rescue points have been established at tourist desti­nations like Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Bhurban.

Both Rescue 1122 and the District Admin­istration are in constant coordination, reaf­firming their dedication to providing top-notch services and safeguarding the lives and property of the public.