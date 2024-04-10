Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid

RAWALPINDI - Emergency Services Department Rawalpindi (Rescue 1122), covering all Teh­sils of the district, will be on high alert for emergency assistance during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. A meeting chaired by Engineer Sibghatullah, District Emergency Officer (DEO), discussed a com­prehensive plan for emergency response mechanisms.

Personnel preparedness for any untoward situation was de­liberated upon during the meet­ing, resulting in a detailed plan for the Eid holidays. The DEO commended the emergency ser­vice teams for their services dur­ing the holy month of Ramazan and urged strict monitoring of enhanced coordination and re­sponse mechanisms throughout the district. He also extended Eid ul Fitr greetings to the nation.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Mu­hammad Usman Gujjar detailed the plan, which includes deploy­ing emergency ambulances, mo­torbike rescue services, and fire tenders at major emergency posts from Chand Raat till Eid. Trained emergency paramedical staff will be available for immediate assis­tance in case of any emergency.

Special duties have been as­signed to various emergency re­sponse units, including the Dis­trict Control Room, Emergency Rescue Stations, and Fire Ten­ders. Emergency points will be established at strategic locations like Commercial Market, Commit­tee Chowk Underpass, and GPO Chowk Sadar. Major Eid prayer processions and public parks will also be monitored closely.

Furthermore, special posts will be set up in various mosques across the district. The general public is advised to drive care­fully while travelling to home­towns before and after the Eid holidays to avoid possible acci­dents, as advised by the District Emergency Officer.