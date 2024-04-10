Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid

RAWALPINDI - Emergency Services Department Rawalpindi (Rescue 1122), covering all Tehsils of the district, will be on high alert for emergency assistance during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. A meeting chaired by Engineer Sibghatullah, District Emergency Officer (DEO), discussed a comprehensive plan for emergency response mechanisms.
Personnel preparedness for any untoward situation was deliberated upon during the meeting, resulting in a detailed plan for the Eid holidays. The DEO commended the emergency service teams for their services during the holy month of Ramazan and urged strict monitoring of enhanced coordination and response mechanisms throughout the district. He also extended Eid ul Fitr greetings to the nation.
Rescue-1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman Gujjar detailed the plan, which includes deploying emergency ambulances, motorbike rescue services, and fire tenders at major emergency posts from Chand Raat till Eid. Trained emergency paramedical staff will be available for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.
Special duties have been assigned to various emergency response units, including the District Control Room, Emergency Rescue Stations, and Fire Tenders. Emergency points will be established at strategic locations like Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Underpass, and GPO Chowk Sadar. Major Eid prayer processions and public parks will also be monitored closely.
Furthermore, special posts will be set up in various mosques across the district. The general public is advised to drive carefully while travelling to hometowns before and after the Eid holidays to avoid possible accidents, as advised by the District Emergency Officer.